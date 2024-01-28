The Houston Police Department reports that two Houston firefighters were forced to jump from Ashford Buena Vista apartments from a 2nd floor balcony stairwell on Saturday night. Officials say the firefighters suffered injuries in the fall.

Police say they identified the man as Jaime Marquez, 23, and charged him with 2 counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Officials say Marquez threatened the crew members while responding to an EMS call around 11pm on 6000 Bissonnet Street.

According to authorities, firefighters were responding to a call about a man that was having a seizure. Once officers arrived, they began speaking with the man. After investigating, police believed the Marquez's statements sounded confused.

While investigating, Marquez asked officers if he could get a shirt before leaving for the hospital. While he was getting a shirt, police said he grabbed a loaded gun and pointed it at the firefighters.

Soon after, firefighters ran from the second floor, and jumped off the second floor. According to officials, one firefighter suffered injuries to his right arm. The second firefighter had injuries to his face.

Officials added one of the firefighters had been with the department for 10 years, while the other was relatively new, according to Marty Lancton with the Houston Professional Firefighters Association.

Houston Fire Chief, Samual Pena, released a statement on X, saying" This deadly conduct against 1st responders is outrageous and inexcusable. Both firefighters are stable and receiving appropriate care at Memorial Herman Hospital. I appreciate the Houston Police Department's quick response and assistance, and condemn any violence against all 1st responders who put themselves in harm’s way".