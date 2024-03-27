How to Watch: Celebrate Easter Sunday on FOX LOCAL and FOX29.com

article

It’s Holy Week, and FOX 29 has some very special plans in store for Easter Sunday.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on FOX LOCAL and FOX29.com, you can watch Easter Sunday service.

First, you can catch Easter Sunday Mass with Archbishop Nelson Perez, live from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Immediately following that service, you can catch Reverend Dr. Alyn Waller’s service from Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church for their Resurrection Sunday Service.

We hope you’ll join us at 11 a.m. Sunday on FOX LOCAL and FOX29.com!