Human remains uncovered at historic Hood Mansion in Montgomery County: officials

article

A once forgotten mansion in Montgomery County has recently made its rounds on social media, leading to a historic discovery.

Human remains were uncovered at the Hood Mansion, according to the Eastern Pennsylvania Preservation Society.

Officials have identified them as the only remaining Hood family members buried at the estate.

"By the early 1900s, 15 family members were interred on the estate’s grounds. However, over the decades, vandalism and grave robbing forced the relocation of most of the remains to Philadelphia’s Laurel Hill Cemetery. Only the remains of John, his wife Elizabeth, Washington, and his brother Montgomery Hood remained interred at the estate."

The society says the family's final wish to "rest undisturbed" is being threatened by impending redevelopment.

Once a stop on the Underground Railroad, the 200-year-old mansion could be reduced to rubble.

Related article

"The current owner, a Brooklyn, New York, developer has proposed a plan to construct four warehouses on the 112-acre property. That plan would destroy the mansion, leave the mausoleum exposed and vulnerable, and erase the Hood family history. The developer had denied any presence of human remains on the site."

The mansion went viral earlier this summer when the society offered it for free in an effort to save its history.

"FREE TO ANYONE WHO CAN MOVE HER," the preservation society said.