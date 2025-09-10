Humpty Dumpty statue snatched from Cape May mini golf course: 'He fell and cracked himself up'

The Brief A vintage statue of nursery rhyme character "Humpty Dumpty" was stolen from a Cape May mini golf course. Cape May Police are searching for the vandals who were caught on video. The statue was recovered and will be reinstalled.



Humpty Dumpty sat on a great wall for decades until a couple of thieves changed all of that in a modern day nursery rhyme nightmare on the streets of Cape May over the weekend.

What we know:

A vintage statue of the legendary Humpty Dumpty was swiped from his ornamental wall at Ocean Putt Mini Golf early Sunday morning where he'd sat overlooking the 14th hole since 1964.

"I think they should track these guys down. Cape May can’t stand for that," said Dave Bowen of Marlton.

The crime was caught on camera.

Cape May Police releasing video of two young men walking up to the golf course when one of them climbs the fence and starts ripping the Humpty head off of it’s bolted on base.

Not even all the king's horses or all the king's men enough to keep the two Humpty snatchers from their late-night shenanigans as the pair was later seen walking around town after dumping Humpty on a nearby front lawn on Jackson Street.

What they're saying:

"It’s a shame. There is not a lot of crime in here in Cape May so if that’s the worst crime this summer in Cape May, I can live with it. But it’s a shame for poor old Humpty," said Mike Collins of West Cape May.

"He fell and cracked himself up" joked Bowen.

"I just couldn’t believe it that he was stolen. I mean he’s kind of like an institution around here" said Jack Giorgianni of Cape May.

Police say they recovered the Humpty statue a few blocks away. With a broken hand and a hat that's a little worse for wear, many regulars are thrilled that he’s ok.

"I feel so much better but when you first said to me I was devastated," joked Sue Bowen of Marlton.

Eyewitnesses, including Peter Rabbit weren’t talking but the incident has residents scrambled.

"I don’t know I may never buy eggs again," added Bowen.

What's next:

FOX 29 has been told Humpty will be repaired and eventually reinstalled on his wall.

If you recognize the two men in the video you are asked to call Cape May Police Detective David Atkinson at 609-385-0486 or submit an anonymous tip at crimewatch.net.