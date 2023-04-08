Hundreds honor slain Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald in motorcycle ride

It’s been two months since Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald was murdered in the line of duty.

Many people in the community are still honoring his legacy and showing support for his family. Saturday, it was all about a joyride on motorcycles.

Hundreds of motorcycles revved through Temple University on Saturday in memory of Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

They first gathered in Port Richmond and included individual riders, law enforcement motorcycle clubs, police and the Fitzgerald Family.

"We talk about him a lot and we miss him a lot. My kids are also a mini-him so their personalities, it’s like he’s still here, just holding onto the happy memories, and that incredible smile that he had," said wife Marissa Fitzgerald.

"The roots are deep for us in the city. We care very much about everything that’s happened and Christopher has made us nothing but proud, but moreover, our hope is that his murder is a catalyst for the kind of change that’s necessary in this city," said Joel Fitzgerald, father of Sergeant Fitzgerald.

Sergeant Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty a short distance from the Temple University campus in February.

The motorcycle run is as much in support of Sergeant Fitzgerald’s family as much as it is in honor of his service and ultimate sacrifice.

"He’s just out there doing his job trying to protect the community, you know, to the students at Temple to the residents of North Philadelphia and then something so tragic happens when he’s just out there trying to make a difference," said Philip Scratchard, President of the Bullets Motorcycle Club.

"He gave his life up for the community and for the city," said Joey D. of Three6Nine Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. "We’re giving back to him today."