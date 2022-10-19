Hundreds of LGBTQ youth to be supported through new Planned Parenthood program in Lower Bucks County

It's an historic time in Bucks County as a recent announcement left LGBTQ youth with resources and support in a time of need.

The Rainbow Room is a keystone Planned Parenthood youth program that provides a supportive environment for LGBTQ youth, ages 14-21. Originally only located in Doylestown, the program just announced its expansion into Lower Bucks County.

Ry Ogden, a non-binary 18-year-old, says they love being a part of The Rainbow Room because they say it's a space that empowers them and lets them be their authentic self.

"I think it's very important for all queer youth everywhere to have a place where they can go and be themselves and not be judged in any way," said Ogden.

For 17-year-old Carson Delany, The Rainbow Room has helped him overcome some of his fears after coming out and identifying as non-binary three years ago.

"Just being in a super supportive place with such supportive and beautiful people has helped me really come out of my shell in the past 3 years and learn to love myself despite what people say about who I am and how I present," said Delany.

On Wednesday, The Rainbow Room had their weekly meeting, which had a self-care theme. So, not only were LGBTQ youth given a spa day, but they were greeted with the news that their sacred space would be expanding to help even more LGBTQ youth.

Marlene Pray, Director and Founder of The Rainbow Room, says she's just excited that more teens will have the same opportunities as Ogden and Delany have had.

"So excited," said Pray. "We are thrilled. It's a historic moment for our organization."

After recently celebrating its 20th anniversary, The Rainbow Room's new location could not have come at a better time, according to Pray.

"We've unfortunately seen an escalation in attacks and cruelty and misinformation directed at LGBTQ youth, and they're being attacked not only at state levels but in their schools and school district level," she said.

An announcement detailing the funding for the new Bucks County center, and the existing one in Doylestown, will come on Friday.

"It will mean that hundreds more young people will have access to a safe, empowering, affirming space where they know that they belong, where they're loved, where they're valued, where they receive education, resources and services," said Pray.