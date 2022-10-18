Police: Suspects sought after man was caught recording a woman inside a Marshall's bathroom in Moorestown

Moorestown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people wanted in connection with an invasion of privacy offense at a Marshalls store last month.

On Sunday, September 25, at around 3 p.m., police say a man was captured on surveillance video sneaking into the women's restroom inside the Marshalls on Route 38 in Moorestown. Authorities say the man recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.

"It’s very disturbing," said Eileen Falvey of Cherry Hill.

The victim, who authorities say is a woman in her 20s, gasped loudly as she noticed she was being recorded.

After realizing he had been caught, police say the suspect walked out to the parking lot for a short period of time before he re-entered the store. Investigators believe he was at the store with a woman, who is also shown in the police-released surveillance video. Police are seeking to identify her as well.

"Ooh, that’s so creepy," said Michelle Alleyne of Sicklerville. "It makes you not want to go into a public restroom. I’m sorry for the victim, too, because now she might be traumatized."

The man is seen wearing a t-shirt that says "Cheers to Pour Decisions," according to police. They say it appears this incident was a crime of opportunity, and they do not believe the victim was specifically targeted.



Investigators are asking anyone with information on either the man or woman shown in the surveillance footage to contact them via the confidential tip line at 856-914-3092, or email detectives@moorestownpd.com.