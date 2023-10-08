Hunting Park double shooting kills 1 man, critially injures another: police
HUNTING PARK - A double shooting in Hunting Park kills one man and critically injures another.
25th District officers were called to the 3900 block of North 6th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the report of shots fired, according to officials.
When police arrived, they found two people out on the street with gunshot wounds.
Someone opened fire on the pair, shooting a man in his 20s multiple times in his head. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died.
The second victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot four times. He was taken to Temple in a private vehicle and placed in critical, but stable condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, but have not made any arrests.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.