Driver sought after running red light, fatally hitting man in Kensington: officials

Philadelphia police are asking the public for help in locating a car police say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

The crash happened Friday morning, around 6:30, at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and East Ontario Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, according to authorities.

A 57-year-old man, identified as Carl Gascon, was hit in the intersection while he was crossing the street, with the light.

Officials say the driver of a silver Nissan was headed southbound on Frankford Ave., ran a red light and hit Gascon, then drove off, continuing to head south on Frankford.

Medics rushed Gascon to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries a few hours later.

Investigators are urging anyone with information regarding the driver, the car or the incident to contact them.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.