Gunmen open fire in North Philadelphia, critically injuring man who was coming home from work

A Philadelphia man is fighting for his life after police say he was caught in a barrage of gunfire as he was coming home from work.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 1800 block of North Marston Street in North Philadelphia.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a 24-year-old man inside a home and laying on the floor with gunshot wounds to his chest, arms, legs, torso, and back.

Responding officers rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Philadelphia police say over 35 shots were fired from at least two different guns.

The victim’s home was struck at least 15 times by gunfire, according to police. Two bullets went through the front living room window and into the home.

Five other people, including four young children, were inside the home at the time and avoided physical injury.

Police say surveillance video from the scene shows two males in dark clothing leaving the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.