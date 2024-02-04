I-76 road rage: Minivan driver wanted for firing shots at victim's vehicle

A weekend drive took a scary turn for a woman and teenager when police say a driver shot at their vehicle on a busy Philadelphia interstate.

The road rage incident began Saturday evening when the 44-year-old victim honked her horn at a minivan in front of her on the I-76 East ramp at Greys Ferry Avenue.

Police say the minivan drove erratically to get behind the victim's vehicle before pulling up beside her right before the Passyunk Avenue exit.

The driver then fired two shots, striking the victim's vehicle on the driver's side, and fleeing off the interstate, according to police.

The driver and passenger, an 18-year-old female, were not injured.

The suspected vehicle is described as being a dark-colored minivan with a broken passenger side rear tail light and missing rear windshield covered with a black tarp.