I-95 CAP Project: PennDOT officials announce upcoming weekend closure in Center City

PHILADELPHIA - Attention drivers, another round of closures is about to impact weekend traffic in Center City again!

PennDOT officials are gathering Monday morning to announce that portions of Interstate 95 South will be shut down as part of Philadelphia's I-95 CAP Project.

‘CAP’ is a huge transformation that will cost nearly $330 million to reconnect Philadelphia to the Delaware River waterfront with a new park and bridge.

Officials are expected to outline the location and timeline of the closure, as well as provide alternate routes for drivers.

This upcoming closure comes just a week after the northbound lanes were closed between the Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and I-676 (Exit 22) interchanges for 36 hours.