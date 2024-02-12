Jason Kelce steals the show yet again with iconic Super Bowl outfit

article

If there's one thing you can always count on, it's Jason Kelce making an unforgettable grand entrance.

After days of Las Vegas activities, the Eagles star arrived at the Super Bowl decked out in red and yellow Kansas City Chiefs overalls on top of his signature "Big Yeti" T-shirt.

And yes, the fan favorite did keep his shirt on this time!

However, that didn't stop his enthusiasm throughout the entire game.

Kelce was spotted sitting behind his brother's beau, Taylor Swift, as they both cheered Travis and the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl win!

Another proud big brother moment for Jason Kelce!