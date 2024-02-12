Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 AM EST until WED 3:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lebanon County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Mercer County

Jason Kelce steals the show yet again with iconic Super Bowl outfit

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce and Taylor swift celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defe

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - If there's one thing you can always count on, it's Jason Kelce making an unforgettable grand entrance.

After days of Las Vegas activities, the Eagles star arrived at the Super Bowl decked out in red and yellow Kansas City Chiefs overalls on top of his signature "Big Yeti" T-shirt.

And yes, the fan favorite did keep his shirt on this time!

Related

Shirtless Jason Kelce steals the show as brother Travis celebrates major Chiefs win
article

Shirtless Jason Kelce steals the show as brother Travis celebrates major Chiefs win

Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce became the No. 1 cheerleader for his brother Travis as the Chiefs claimed an AFC Divisional Round victory against the Bills.

However, that didn't stop his enthusiasm throughout the entire game.

Kelce was spotted sitting behind his brother's beau, Taylor Swift, as they both cheered Travis and the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl win!

Another proud big brother moment for Jason Kelce!