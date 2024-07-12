I-95 CAP Project: 'Significant backups' expected as new lane restrictions announced; what you should know

article

A heads-up for commuters driving near Penn’s Landing as more lane restrictions in the ongoing I-95 CAP construction project in Old City take shape.

PennDOT announced construction will force the closure of all but one lane of southbound Columbus Boulevard beginning Monday, July 15th with scheduled completion of that construction in mid-2025.

Beginning Monday, southbound Columbus Boulevard, at Race to Market streets, will go from three lanes to two. At Market, through Walnut, only one lane will be open.

Officials said the restrictions will let crews move a sewer line as well as allow for the construction of a support pier for the new covered area over I-95 and Columbus Boulevard.

PennDOT says northbound lanes are already restricted weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Officials believe the new lane restrictions will "create significant backups" on the southbound side of Columbus Avenue and those backups could extend to southbound Delaware Avenue approaching Penn’s Landing.

Motorists are advised to find alternate travel routes while the construction is ongoing.