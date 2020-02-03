I-95 southbound in Newark reopened after tractor-trailer crash, hazmat situation
NEWARK - A crash and fuel spill involving a tractor-trailer closed I-95 southbound in Newark for several hours Monday morning.
The crash happened in the area of Ottis Chapel Road overpass near the Maryland state line just before 10 a.m.
Delaware State Police say three people were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
