Accident near PHI closes portion of I-95, creating significant backup

A portion of I-95 southbound was closed due to an accident Friday evening, as rush hour was unfolding.

The highway was closed between Exit 14, or Bartram Avenue, and Exit 9A and 9B, or Prospect Park Essington.

The backup on I-95 was significant, covering at least five miles past Philadelphia International Airport and the sports complex.

Pennsylvania State Police were able to get the highway back open by about 6:30 p.m.

There are no details regarding the nature of the accident.