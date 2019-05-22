Ice cream for breakfast: Drumstick cereal hitting the shelves this summer

article

I scream, you scream, we all scream because ice cream can now be a part of a balanced breakfast.

General Mills is launching an ice cream-flavored cereal that’s inspired by Drumsticks, the universally beloved ice cream sundae cones.

A General Mills representative said the cereals are beginning to appear at select stores now and will be more widely available nationwide later this summer.

You won’t have to worry about anything melting since the cereal isn’t actually made with real ice cream like the original treat, which is encased in a chocolate shell and covered in peanuts. The cereals are made of sweetened corn and wheat.

Both flavors of Drumstick cereal cost $3.98 for a 17.5-ounce box.

