Illinois mom shocked to find toddler t-shirt she bought online has 'F*** the police' printed on it

Kelsey Williamson, who lives in Illinois, said she was screaming when the shirt she bought for her 3-year-old daughter online ended up not being as child-friendly as originally advertised.

Williamson said she regularly orders products from the online Chinese retailer Aliexpress, so she was pretty shocked when she ordered a shirt featuring the characters from the classic children’s book “Frog and Toad” by Arnold Lobel, but the shirt she received had the words “F*** the police” printed below the illustration.

Williamson said it was a complete mistake, posting the original ad that clearly shows the t-shirt without any of the profanity.

“I literally did not even know what to do when I opened the bag,” said Williamson.

She posted a photo of her daughter wearing the shirt on Facebook saying that her daughter won’t wear the shirt in public but that it is a hilarious and shocking surprise nonetheless.

Her Facebook post has since gone viral, accumulating more than 50,000 likes and 28,000 shares.

Williamson said that while her daughter can’t read, she kept the shirt and said it’s going in her baby box.

“She can’t read so she has no idea that any of this is going on. I seriously can’t even believe it’s gotten this huge,” Williamson said.

When asked, Williamson says she will continue to shop at Aliexpress.