Inmate beaten to death by cellmate at Philadelphia prison: officials

Authorities say a Philadelphia inmate was killed Thursday by their cellmate.

Prison staff at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility said the inmate was "fatally assaulted."

Medics tried to save the inmate by administering CPR, but officials said he died just after 4:30 a.m.

"The Department of Prisons strives to provide a safe, lawful and secure correctional environment, and we are working with the Philadelphia Police Department to investigate this incident," said Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney.

The identity of the inmate who died was not shared by prison officials.

No charges were immediately reported.