Wildwood shooting critically injures innocent bystander; suspect at large

The search for a gunman is underway after an innocent bystander became the victim of a shooting in Wildwood this week.

Law enforcement says the shooting unfolded blocks from the boardwalk on the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The innocent bystander, whose age and identity is unknown, is currently in critical condition.

Police say the suspect has been identified, but is still on the run.

No further details regarding the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.