Investigation underway after man, 19, shot in Old City
article
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a young man was shot in Old City.
The incident happened at approximately 9:25 a.m. on the 500 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
MORE COVERAGE:
- Police identify 2 Philadelphia teens killed in weekend gun violence
- Teen girl critical after being shot in the face in Frankford, police say
- Man critical after being stabbed in North Philadelphia , police say
Police say the 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left calf. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and is listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement