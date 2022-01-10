Investigation underway after man, 19, shot in Old City

article

An investigation is underway after a young man was shot in Old City.

The incident happened at approximately 9:25 a.m. on the 500 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

MORE COVERAGE:

Police say the 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left calf. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter