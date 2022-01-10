Police identify 2 Philadelphia teens killed in weekend gun violence

article

Philadelphia Police have identified two of the teens killed in a violent weekend of gun violence in the city Monday.

Over the weekend, there were numerous shootings that left at least 3 teens hurt while 2 others died.

The first victim was 17-year-old Kristopher Heard who was killed in the East Germantown section of the city. Heard was shot multiple times in his upper torso and was pronounced deceased shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

A short time later, Daniel Puskas was shot during a double shooting in South Philadelphia. Puskas, 19, was shot twice in the ribs and later succumbed to his injuries. According to police, Puskas was only a block away from his home at the time of the shooting.

There has not been any arrests made in either of these cases, yet.

As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, there have been 13 homicides so far this year. Compared to last year, this is an 18% increase.

