Investigation underway after man found dead in West Philadelphia, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was found deceased in Philadelphia, according to police.

On Monday, just after 12: 45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway in West Philadelphia for reports of an unresponsive male, authorities say.

Officials say a man, believed to be in his mid-to-upper 60s, was found in the area unresponsive and pronounced dead by medics at 2:59 a.m.

According to authorities, the man's body was then transported to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and active.