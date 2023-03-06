Investigation underway after man found dead in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a man was found deceased in Philadelphia, according to police.
On Monday, just after 12: 45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway in West Philadelphia for reports of an unresponsive male, authorities say.
Officials say a man, believed to be in his mid-to-upper 60s, was found in the area unresponsive and pronounced dead by medics at 2:59 a.m.
According to authorities, the man's body was then transported to the Medical Examiner's Office.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and active.