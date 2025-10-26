The Brief A Homecoming celebration at Lincoln University turned deadly Saturday night when gunfire erupted during an event on campus. One person was killed, and six others were injured, but are expected to survive. One man is in custody. Investigators now believe there were multiple shooters at the event.



A Homecoming celebration at Lincoln University turned deadly Saturday night when gunfire erupted during an event on campus, killing one person and injuring six others, according to investigators.

The incident took place during a Homecoming weekend gathering attended by students, alumni and visitors. Authorities said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the International Cultural Center (ICC) on Lincoln University's campus in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County. The university briefly went into lockdown as officers secured the area.

What we know:

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said during a news conference on Sunday evening that the six victims who were injured are expected to survive. He also said the deceased has been identified as Jujuan Jeffers.

The DA added that one person is in custody – a man named Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson. According to a criminal complaint, he's been charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license and is currently being held at Chester County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.

"I cannot confirm, however, right now at this time whether or not the gun that was found on him was used in the shooting," the DA said during the news conference. "We have further things to do before we can confirm or deny that."

Barrena-Sarobe added that investigators now believe there were multiple shooters at the Homecoming event on Saturday.

"We're operating under the belief that the shooter or shooters in this case did not come here with the specific design to cause a mass casualty event," Barrena-Sarobe added. "We believe they would have operated differently. And so, we're treating this as a shooting that broke out in the middle of homecoming weekend."

He said that investigators worked through the night and into the evening on Sunday, interviewing witnesses, reviewing video, bringing in K9 units to look for evidence and more.

Barrena-Sarobe called the crime scene "large and very active" still.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on Sunday evening that his administration has been "in constant contact with university officials" since the shooting.

"I’ve offered our full support to President Allen and local officials," he wrote on X.

"This weekend at @LincolnUofPA should have been spent celebrating the legacy of our nation’s first degree-granting HBCU, not putting the pieces together after a mass shooting," he added. "Lori and I are praying for the six people injured, the families sick with worry, and the one soul who will not come home. May their memory be a blessing."

Pennsylvania House Majority Education Chairman Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh) issued a statement on Sunday in response to the shooting, as well.

"As the father of a college student, last night’s horror at Lincoln University is every parent’s worst nightmare. This was a senseless act of violence against all of us," he said. "My heart goes out to Lincoln’s students and their families, faculty and the entire Lincoln University community as they grieve."

At a late-night press briefing on Saturday night, Lincoln University Police Chief Marc Partee called the violence "devastating," saying the attack shattered what was meant to be a joyous reunion weekend.

What you can do:

The FBI, Lincoln University Police and Pennsylvania State Police continue to assist with the investigation. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Chester County District Attorney’s Office or Lincoln University Police.

Lincoln University issued a statement on Sunday saying that confidential counseling and emotional support are available through the school for both students and faculty.

Students can access 24/7 virtual support through TimelyCare or schedule a session by calling (484) 365-7244. Those on campus can join one of the support groups that will be offered throughout the coming week, as well. Employees can access counseling services through the Lincoln University Employee Assistance Program (EAP), Health Advocate.

What's next:

There will be a campus community gathering at 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27 in the Historic District, between Vail and Amos Hall, the school added in its statement.

It will be held "for a moment of reflection, connection and collective healing," the school says.