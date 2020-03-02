It's been 365 days since Philadelphia saw more than an inch of snow

Oh snow! Philadelphia managed to experience 365 days without amassing one inch of snow.

Weather officials reported the climate anomaly on March 2nd to account for the Leap Year bringing it to a full 365 days of a snowless winter.

Although winter did bring chilly weather and quite a bit of precipitation, there was an astonishing lack of snowfall and accumulation for the Philadelphia area.

"Surprisingly, it isn't a record. on December 15, 1973 Philly ended a streak of 661 days without at least one inch of snow fall. This streak is however, currently tied for 7th place," officials shared in a Facebook post.

So what on earth happened with that initial prediction?

FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell was searching for winter in early February and talked with Kathy Orr to figure out the lack of snow this season.

"If you haven’t had a lot of snow yet and you only have a couple more weeks in February, anything that falls in March is going to melt," FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr said at that time.

National Weather Service officials called the decline in snow a "drastic difference" to what the region experienced last year.

