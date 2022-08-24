'It's disgusting': Uptick in anti-Semitic propaganda has South Jersey communities worried

Disturbing finds in multiple South Jersey communities as hateful messages are left on people’s driveways. Those who found the messages say they’re disgusted.

That hate has no home in their neighborhoods.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the incidents to give them a call.

Megan Bristow stated, "We were disturbed."

A disgusting find in at least three South Jersey communities in the last week, as anti-Semitic flyers were found on people’s properties.

"One of the kids ran out and said, ‘There’s a bag in our driveway.’ It was a bag of corn with this pamphlet in it," Bristow said.

Bristow, of Camden County, says they received the flyer early Sunday morning. Her neighbor, Michael Brown, got one, too. "It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting. There’s no need for this."

Brown says surveillance video outside his home captured the moment a car threw the flyer onto his property. Neighbors say it came packaged in a sandwich bag, partly filled with dried corn.

"It was 4:38 in the morning. Kind of grainy video, but the car just drove by. They threw it out the window and kept going," Brown added.

Police in Lindenwold say they’re also investigating the flyers. Earlier in the week, Brigantine police announced it launched a similar investigation of bias. Brigantine police say the flyers have been reported al over the country and they appear to be randomly distributed, with no particular target.

The Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia responded to Brigantine’s incident calling it, ‘Evidence of the record level of hate.’ They are working with police to find those responsible.

The Regional Director released a statement saying, in part:

"The anti-Semitic and racist network behind this incident has a sole focus on spreading hate and fear. We will also work with community members to combat this vile, hateful propaganda."

The Anti-Defamation League says they have been tracking record levels of white supremacy and anti-Semitism and Pennsylvania had the highest level of white supremacist propaganda distribution in the country in 2021.