Police investigating after bags of anti-Semitic fliers scattered across Jersey shore city

A city littered with hateful messages has sparked an investigation into who is responsible for the shocking discovery.

Police say bags of anti-Semitic flyers were thrown onto several properties throughout Brigantine late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

No threats were found on the flyers, and police say no specific houses or businesses appear to be targeted.

"Consistent with anti-Semitic flyers that news outlets have reported as having been distributed in similar manners throughout the United States in recent weeks," said the Brigantine Police Department.

Police are investigating the flyers as a "bias incident."

The Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia says they are working with law enforcement to "find those responsible."

"The appalling antisemitic flyering in Brigantine, New Jersey, is further evidence of the record level of hate and extremism occurring throughout our region and country." said ADL Philadelphia Regional Director Andrew Goretsky.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 609-266-7414.