'It will take an alert neighbor': Former FBI agent breaks down manhunt for killer Danelo Cavalcante

It's been nearly a week since a convicted murderer escaped from a prison in Chester County, leaving a terrified community asking when and how this nightmare will come to an end.

Local, state and federal law enforcement have joined forces over the past several days to capture 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante, who has been on the run since Thursday.

The escaped killer has been spotted during at least five confirmed sighting, the latest on a trail camera at Longwood Gardens Monday night.

So, how long will it take to capture the dangerous escapee? A question on the minds of those within the community and beyond.

Former FBI agent Scott Duffy says environmental factors, including large and difficult terrain, are presenting the main challenge to law enforcement.

"For someone to lie low, somebody could easily pass, and be within a few feet of him," Duffy said.

This week's excessive heat has also rendered some crucial equipment, such as thermal cameras, practically useless.

Duffy explained that something could "easily" be picked up on a "50, 60, 70-degree day with a cool ground," but this week's 90-degree has caused too much visible heat.

The former agent also says this prison break is very reminiscent of the 1999 manhunt for convicted killer Norman Johnston, a search he took part in.

Johnston led law enforcement on a 19-day chase, bouncing between Delaware and Pennsylvania before he was eventually found under someone's home.

Duffy says the search came to an end thanks to a resident who alerted police of strange noises on their property, and he believes this search will have the same outcome.

"It's going to take an alert neighbor," he said.