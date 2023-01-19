'It's just wrong': Disturbing trend as thieves steal handicap placards from vehicles and sell them

Handicap placards are available to make life easier for those with disabilities, but a recent spate of placard thefts from vehicles appears to be a disturbing trend.

A Mount Airy woman, who did not wish to be shown on-camera, learned firsthand how cruel thieves can be Tuesday, when her window was smashed and her car broken in to.

"I came home and looked at my car and, yup, sure enough, my handicapped placard was gone," the woman stated.

The woman has lived in her home more than two decades and currently deals with several health issues that warrant the need for a placard. "I’m a registered nurse and I contacted COVID in December 2020 and, since then, it kind of put me out on disability."

She’s been forced to order a new placard for $25. Which could take 15 days to receive. But, it’s what the thieves are potentially using the placards for that really frustrates her. Her fiancé works at an auto body shop and says they are being sold on the street.

"He said a guy came in the shop the other day and had a whole stack of them and he was selling them for $50.," the woman explained.

PennDOT explained anyone in need of a replacement placard may apply for a replacement Persons with Disability Parking Placard by completing Form MV-145A, "Persons with Disability Parking Placard Application." The individual’s previous placard number will be listed as the previous placard on PennDOT’s computer system. If the placard is ever located, it must be returned to PennDOT because it will now be null and void.

Additionally, individuals may renew, request a replacement and/or complete a change of address for a Persons with Disability Placard online, here.

The Philadelphia Police Department said they do not have any data on placards being stolen at a high rate.