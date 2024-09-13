Jalen Hurts engaged to longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows: report

article

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows, according to reports.

Hurts, 26, sparked speculation about the couple's engagement when Burrows was seen wearing a ring after the Eagles-Packers season opener in Brazil.

Hurts confirmed the engagement to Burrows, who he met at the University of Alabama, during an exclusive interview with the website Essence.

Although the couple has kept their relationship mostly private, they were seen together on the field after the Eagles NFC Championship win last year.

They also stepped out together on the red carpet at the 2023 Time100 Next at Second last October.