James Sullivan Elementary School set to reopen Monday

James Sullivan Elementary School will reopen on Monday, Feb. 24, after being closed due to damaged asbestos found during an inspection, School District of Philadelphia officials announced.

Extensive asbestos repair, abatement and testing were completed at the school. Additional work was conducted in the second floor stairwell and in rooms 110 and 214, followed by a round of cleaning and side-by-side testing done in conjunction with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT), according to officials.

Test results indicate the building is suitable for re-occupancy.

