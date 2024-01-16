Janet Jackson adds Philadelphia stop to summer 2024 tour with Nelly

article

Janet Jackson is calling on the "Rhythm Nation" to join her in Philadelphia this summer for an iconic show.

The Grammy award-winning pop star is adding 35 stops to her "Together Again" tour, and the "City of Brotherly" has made the cut.

She will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on June 26 with special guest Nelly by her side.

"Together Again" is Janet's ninth concert tour, which has featured 36 sold-out shows.