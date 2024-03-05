Jason Kelce fans flood Eagles Autism Foundation with donations in honor of retirement

An outpouring of love continues for Eagles legend Jason Kelce as fans dig deep to show their support in any way possible!

After the Philly favorite announced his retirement in an emotional speech Monday, donations started to pour in for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The organization held a "Thank You, Kelce Matching Gift" challenge, and quickly reached its goal of $62,000.

And it didn't stop with the fans!

The Philadelphia Flyers also donated $10,000 in honor of Kelce's "extraordinary work to support and bring the community together."

Kelce has been a supporter of the foundation for years, appearing as a guest bartender at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle for the annual "Beach Bash."

Crowds of fans show up for the team's signature fundraising event year after year in hopes of meeting the icon and witnessing one of those unforgettable moments.