Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox to throw out first pitch at Phillies game this weekend

Newly retired Eagles Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox will help the Philadelphia Phillies kick off their season by throwing out first pitches this weekend.

Kelce shared the news on Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother and Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

"I'm throwing out a pitch, me and Fletcher Cox, so we'll see how it goes," Kelce said. "My elbow doesn't work anymore, so I think Fletch is going to have to do it."

The Kelce brothers grew up in Ohio and named former Indians and Phillies Jim Thome and Kenny Lofton among their childhood favorites.

Kelce, 36, announced his retirement earlier this month and was closely followed by Cox, who retired a week later.

Kelce (193) and Cox (188) finished their careers with the second and third most games played in Eagles history.