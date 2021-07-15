Jasayde Holder: 3 charged in connection with drive-by shooting that killed young girl

article

Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl in Vineland, New Jersey on the Fourth of July, authorities announced Thursday.

Xavier Bogan, 20, William Harris, 28, and Karonjah Witt, 28, have all been charged in connection with the death of Jasayde Holder.

Authorities say Holder was killed in a drive-by shooting at a home on the 700 block of West Earl Drive.

Harris has been charged with first-degree murder, as well as related charges, while Bogan and Witt have been charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

All three were taken into custody and charged on Wednesday.

Investigators have yet to detail the circumstances surrounding the shooting and Holder's death.

Family and neighbors have remembered Holder, a rising 5th grader, as a creative and unique girl who liked riding her bike and cooking for her family. An obituary for her says she was a big sister and a big cousin who "warmed the hearts of those she loved with her pure soul and smile."

