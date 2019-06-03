Jay-Z officially the first rapper to become a billionaire
NEW YORK - Pioneering hip-hop artist Jay-Z is officially the first rapper to become a billionaire.
Forbes’ new cover story about Jay-Z’s rise to inordinate wealth places him in the upper echelons of all entertainers.
According to the business magazine, only a handful of entertainers have reached the same lofty heights – and Jay-Z is the only one to leverage his massive hip-hop fame to get there.
The Forbes article catalogues Jay-Z’s various holdings – which go beyond his albums and his much-publicized streaming service. The magazine adds up the value of each, and subtracts a sum that represents costs associated with his fame.
- Armand de Brignac champagne: $310 million
- Cash & investments, including a stake in Uber worth an estimated $70 million, $220 million
- D’Ussé cognac: $100 million
- Tidal streaming service: $100 million
- Roc Nation: $75 million
- Music catalog: $75 million
- Art collection: $70 million
- Real estate: $50 million
