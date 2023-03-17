Jayana Webb to stand trial in death of Pennsylvania State Troopers, pedestrian: DA

The woman charged in the deaths of two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in March 2022 is set to stand trial after she turned down a plea deal, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office confirmed to FOX 29.

Jayana Tanae Webb was charged with third-degree murder, a charge that was dropped and later reinstated, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, DUI and related charges in connection with the crash on March 21, 2022.

Officials say the crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on I-95 in Philadelphia when Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin F. Mack III, Branden T. Sisca and a pedestrian, Reyes Rivera Oliveras, were struck by Webb, who was driving under the influence.

State police say Troopers Mack and Sisca were called to assist Oliveras, who had been walking on I-95 southbound near the stadium area.

As the troopers attempted to put the man into custody and walk him back to their vehicle, Webb struck all three men and the patrol car at a high rate of speed, authorities say.

All three men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Sources told FOX 29 that Webb had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when she was tested after the crash.

Investigators were also looking into Webb’s social media accounts after a post she made in January appears to show her bragging about her ability to drive while under the influence of alcohol.

Officials say Trooper Mack, 33, joined the force in 2014, while Sisca, 29, only recently graduated from the academy and had enlisted in February of 2021. Sisca was also a Fire Chief of Trappe Fire Company in Montgomery County.



Both troopers were organ donors, and donated organs to the Gift of Life Program, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association.

A spokesperson from the DA's Office said Webb "had an opportunity to take accountability for her alleged actions today, and declined. So three grieving families will now have to endure a jury trial this fall."

Webb's trial is slated for December 4, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.