Philadelphia weather: Severe thunderstorm warning and heat advisory in effect for area

The Brief Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties until 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Heat advisory remains in place for the region through 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, with heat index values near 99 degrees. Residents are urged to take shelter and stay hydrated due to risks of damaging winds, hail, and heat-related illnesses.



The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties until 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. A heat advisory also remains in effect for the area through 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, with forecasters warning of dangerous heat and humidity.

Severe weather threat Tuesday evening

What we know:

At 8:04 p.m., radar detected a severe thunderstorm over Feasterville, about 13 miles west of Trenton, moving east at 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-size hail, which may damage roofs, siding, trees, and power lines, the National Weather Service said.

Residents in Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, Bristol, and surrounding communities are in the warning area.

The National Weather Service advises moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.

Heat advisory continues through Wednesday

The heat index is expected to reach up to 99 degrees, with the highest values during the afternoon and again on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, especially since this is an early-season heat wave and many people are not yet acclimated, the National Weather Service said.

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The advisory covers New Castle County in Delaware, several counties in New Jersey including Mercer and Camden, and parts of southeastern Pennsylvania including Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms, avoiding the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the thunderstorm has caused any damage or power outages. There is no information on whether any injuries or heat-related illnesses have been reported.