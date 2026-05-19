Search continues for missing 20-year-old boogie boarder in Ocean City

The Brief A 20-year-old man disappeared while boogie boarding near 10th Street Beach in Ocean City, New Jersey, shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. The man was reportedly 200 yards offshore in rough surf when he lost his boogie board, was hit by a wave and failed to resurface. No lifeguards were on duty at the time — Ocean City Beach Patrol's full-time coverage does not officially begin until this weekend.



A massive multi-agency search continued Tuesday night for a missing 20-year-old man who disappeared while boogie boarding off the coast of Ocean City, New Jersey.

What we know:

Officials say the man was last seen in the water near 10th Street Beach shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

From boats and wave runners to helicopters and drones, crews spent a second straight day searching the ocean and shoreline for any sign of the missing swimmer.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol, Ocean City Police Department, Ocean City Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police have all been involved in the extensive search efforts.

Witnesses along the boardwalk described an emotional and chaotic scene as emergency crews rushed to the beach Monday evening.

What they're saying:

"There were guys on the ocean floor searching — boats and divers everywhere," said Sandy Colao of Prep’s Pizza & Dairy Bar near 10th Street. "I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole boardwalk was packed with people watching. It’s extremely sad."

Another witness, Colette Duffy, said her son Benjamin — a former Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguard — was on the beach when people started calling for help.

"Somebody started yelling for help and they said one of the boys was still out there," Duffy said. "My son took off into the ocean. He searched around the boogie boards but unfortunately did not find anyone."

According to initial reports, two people were boogie boarding roughly 200 yards offshore in rough surf conditions. One person was able to make it safely back to shore, while the other reportedly lost his boogie board, was hit by a wave and failed to resurface.

"It’s heartbreaking," Duffy said. "As a mother, I feel so much for that family."

Officials say no lifeguards were on duty at the time of the incident. Ocean City Beach Patrol’s full-time coverage does not officially begin until this weekend.

What's next:

The beach near 10th Street remains closed as the search continues. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while crews conduct operations.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the missing man's name or any further details about his condition.

It is also unclear how long the search will continue or if there are any new leads.