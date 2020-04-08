Jefferson University Hospital's dancing nurses go viral, get shout outs from celebrities

A medical team at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia have gone viral thanks to some free time and creativity.

While working on the mobile testing unit during the COVID-19 outbreak, they found that it wasn’t a busy day and decided to get some exercise in to keep themselves warm.

FOX 29’s Jenn Fred spoke with nurses Jeffrey Salvatore and Jeff Doucette on Good Day Philadelphia to learn more about their experience.

The “Swab Squad”, the name of their impromptu dance troupe, has caught the attention of some of the biggest names in music including both Ciara and Janet Jackson.

Their whirlwind fame all began when the nurses decided to post their dance videos online via TikTok.

Now, their most recent performance of Ciara's song “Level Up" garnered national recognition once it went viral.

In the caption, they explained:

“Friendly disclaimer- we waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as serious. This is a fun way we can build up our teamwork during #covid times. #together #wegotthis."

Ciara saw the video and was so impressed with their moves that she shared it to her own Instagram account.

"Seeing the Doctors and Nurses of @Tjuh_pool do the #LevelUp Dance brings me so much joy. Grateful for each and every one of you,” Ciara wrote. “You all are on a whole nother level for how you're working so hard and sacrificing so much to take care of everyone! LevelUp Champs. #WereInThisTogether."

Even Beyonce’s mother has shared the video, which has left the dancing nurses blown away.

“This was not our plan, we were just trying to keep warm and keep team morale up,” Jeffry Salvaatore told Good Day Philadelphia.

Prior to working on the mobile testing unit, the nurses had never met before but have formed strong friendships now.

If you want to see more of their dances, you can check out The Nurses of the Float and Per Diem Pool on Instagram.

