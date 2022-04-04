Jenks Dads on Duty: Local group of men promote safety at Jenks Academy in Chestnut Hill

article

Jenks Dads on Duty, a local group of men promoting safety at a Chestnut Hill school, is doing their part to help keep students safe.

The group is made up of grandfathers, fathers and brothers of students at Jenks Academy for the Arts and Sciences.

The men do everything from directing traffic to assisting parents as they escort their children to and from school grounds.

Under the umbrella of the Home and School Association of Jenks, the group makes it their business to make sure students are safe.

Additionally, the group talks to students about topics like conflict resolution and have weekly cleanups on the school campus.

Several of the fathers joined Good Day Philadelphia to discuss why they volunteer at the school.

One dad whose four daughters attend the school said volunteering with the group is their way of giving back to the community.

"Having four kids that go to the school and helping these other kids out is I think our way to give back to the community," he said. "Show love and just be of assistance in any way possible as a father and a friend."

The group says they don't want to be reactive, but rather proactive in the lessons they teach students.

Another important aspect of the group is that it is made up of men from different races who have different familial connections to Jenks students.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter