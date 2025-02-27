Jersey Kebab ICE raid: Leaders show support for small business owners targeted by ICE raid

State and local leaders gathered outside the Jersey Kebab restaurant in Haddon Township to show support for a local family that was the target of a recent ICE raid.

Spouses Celal and Emine Emanet, owners of the restaurant, had been awaiting a decision from the federal government on their green card status for nearly a decade.

Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague and other leaders rallied on Thursday to support the beloved small business owners and demand Emine's release.

The backstory:

Celal and Emine Emanet, owners of Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township, were arrested Wednesday during an ICE raid.

The husband and wife were told they were being detained to update their case file, which the family says has been in limbo since 2016.

The couple purportedly applied for a green card nearly 10 years ago and have been awaiting a final decision ever since.

Celal was later released with an ankle monitor, and Emine was sent to a detention center in Elizabeth.

"What happened? I pay taxes, they can check out my file. I am a very open person, and we have no criminal record," Celal told FOX 29 News.

A GoFundMe campaign for the Emanet family has raised over $240k as of this writing.

What they're saying:

Haddon Mayor Randall Teauge was among other state reps who rallied outside Jersey Kebab on Thursday to show their support for the family and business owners.

"We couldn't ask for better people to be in our community, better people to have a business in our community, and it truly is a tragedy, travesty," Mayor Teague said.

The family opened Jersey Kebab in 2021 and have always offered food at no cost to those who could not afford it.

"What happened to Celal and Emine is outrageous and in Camden County we take it as a personal attack on all of us," Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli said.

The couple's oldest son, Muhammed, helps his parents run the restaurant. He spoke on Thursday and revealed that the family was able to briefly speak to Emine.

"She was just devastated, crying," Muhammed said. "There's no reason a woman who has never committed a crime should have to stay behind bars for three weeks."

The Emanet family is also concerned that Emine's detainment coincides with the start of Ramadan fasting.

"This family has been part of our community for decades, they've raised their children here, they've built a business here, and they've given back to their neighbors every day since they've been in America," Cappelli said.