Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
5
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, New Castle County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Rip Tide Statement
until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County

Jersey shore bears the brunt of Tropical Storm Fay's impact on region

By and
Published 
Updated just in
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Tropical Storm Fay impacts the Jersey Shore

Steve Keeley is in Atlantic City while Jenn Frederick is in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Tropical Storm Fay pummeled the Jersey shore during the morning and afternoon hours leaving flooded streets and some wind damage in its wake as it headed westward across South Jersey and near Philadelphia.  

A Flash Flood Warning have now been issued in parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware until 5:30 p.m.

As of 10 a.m., parts of the Jersey Shore had already seen more than three inches of rain from Tropical Storm Fay. Parts of Delaware have seen more than four inches, while Ocean City, Maryland has measured amounts over five inches. 

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says flooding rains will subside on the coast in the early afternoon, but the floodwaters will still take some time to recede. 

MORE: Tropical Storm Fay to bring heavy rains, strong winds to area Friday

FOX 29's Jennaphr Frederick was in Ocean City Friday morning as streets began to flood.

Roads flooded in Avalon, Stone Harbor as Tropical Storm Fay batter coast

Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of New Jersey and Delaware.

Bands of heavy rain have contributed to the flooding on the roadways. Forecasters are calling for a storm surge of two feet with Tropical Storm Fay.

Floodwaters were also reportedly approaching homes in Sea Isle City, Avalon, and Stone Harbor.

As Fay moved westward across South Jersey and towards Philadelphia, the storm flooded streets, knocked out traffic lights, and downed some trees.

In North Philadelphia, 2nd Street was overcome with water causing some cars to take the risk of driving through the flooded roadway. Across the city, on University Avenue near Civic Center Boulevard, police say a car got stuck in high water under an overpass.

Traffic lights on Market Street in Center City went dark Friday afternoon, nearly causing accidents. The stop signal outage reportedly started near 38th Street and continued for several blocks into University City.

Streets were underwater in Sea Isle City Friday morning as Tropical Storm Fay begins taking its toll one the shore. (Twitter: @SJB414)

