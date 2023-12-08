Jewish students at UPenn share concerns about antisemitism on campus

Jewish students at UPenn shared their concerns about antisemitism on campus as calls for university president Liz Magill's resignation continue to mount.

"Members of my fraternity, my brothers, don't even feel comfortable walking outside our house wearing their kippahs just because they don't know if they're going to be harassed, some of them have been before," Kevin Bina, a UPenn student told FOX 29.

Magill and the presidents of three other prestigious universities appeared before a congressional committee Tuesday where they were asked about antisemitism on their school's campus.

At issue was a line of questioning that asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate the universities' code of conduct. Magill responded by saying it would be a "context-dependent decision."

Magill walked back some of her comments Wednesday, saying she would consider a call for the genocide of Jewish people would be considered harassment or intimidation. She also said she would launch a review of Penn’s policies, saying they have long been guided by the U.S. Constitution but need to be "clarified and evaluated."

"I don’t think she really showed much of the humanity or what really is behind what’s going on here at Penn," student Eyal Lubin said Friday.

UPenn has experienced many instances of antisemitism on campus following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, including hateful messages being projected onto campus buildings and derogatory emails being sent to some staff members.

"We carry a lot of our past and our history with us and at a time like this I think we’re doing that more than ever," Bina said. "The way that we have to band together to stand against hate and rise above it."

Students rallied outside Magill's office on Thursday to condemn her comments made earlier this week. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, also called Magill's testimony "unacceptable" and urged trustee to consider Magill's job.

Lawyers for a major donor to Penn, Ross Stevens, wrote to Penn's general counsel on Thursday to threaten to withdraw a gift valued at $100 million because of the university's "stance on antisemitism on campus" unless Penn President Liz Magill is replaced.

"I do feel this community is very strong," Leah Weinberger said. "We will get through whatever antisemitism that we have faced."

UPenn's Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting following Magill's appearance in congress, and the student-run Daily Pennsylvanian reports President Magill has been told to "long and hard about whether she can move forward as an effective leader."