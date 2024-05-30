Jill Scott attends Girls’ High mural unveiling honoring influential alumni

Philadelphia music staple Jill Scott returned to her alma mater today for the unveiling of a new mural honoring impactful local women.

In a ceremony celebrating the 175th anniversary of the Philadelphia High School for Girls, Mural Arts Philadelphia announced and previewed a mural honoring the school’s notable alumni, including Scott. Scott gave a speech that expressed appreciation and the potential for personal growth at Girls’ High.

"I just want to say thank you," she said. "It literally means the world to me to have my face on the side of this school. I hope that you will be inspired and continue to inspire other young women."

Students and speakers then painted a portion of the mural on parachute cloth to be transferred to the school’s wall under the guidance of the mural’s artist, Patrick Dougher.