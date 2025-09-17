Job scams on the rise as layoffs surge in US: How to protect yourself

The Brief Job scams have risen by 118% in recent years as layoffs continue to rise this year. A study found Nevada to be the most vulnerable state when it comes to job scams. You can try to avoid job scams by staying alert and doing your research.



Looking for a job can be stressful, but scammers taking advantage of a difficult situation make it even worse.

Nearly 86,000 U.S. jobs were cut in August, which is a 39% increase from July and the highest August numbers since 2020, according to a recent report.

As layoffs continue to surge across the country, so has the number of job scams.

By the numbers:

A new study found that job scams are the fourth most common type of fraud in the United States, behind imposer scams, online shopping reviews and internet services.

"Employment scams have surged by 118% in recent years," said Balazs Faluvegi, a senior analyst.

Common job scams include everything from fake job listings and email offers to imposers and career consulting.

In the first half of this year alone, 75,364 business and job opportunities scams were reported to the Federal Trade Commission, with a median loss of $2,100.

Nevada was found to be the most vulnerable state with 276 job scams reported per one million residents, who lost a total of $1,740,037 in just six months.

10 most vulnerable states in 2025

Nevada Florida Colorado Arizona Georgia Utah Virginia Texas Maryland Washington

How to protect yourself

What you can do:

When it comes to avoiding job scams, beware of warning signs, such as unnecessary calls, fake accounts and lucrative job offers, and keep these tips from Indeed in mind:

Do your research

Verify website security

Trust your instincts

Protect your personal information

Look for complaints