Joe Biden, Kamala Harris issue statement in response to Walter Wallace Jr. shooting

article

Democratic presidential nominee and his running mate U.S. Senator Kamala Harris issued a joint statement Tuesday in response to the deadly shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia Monday.

“Our hearts are broken for the family of Walter Wallace Jr., and for all those suffering the emotional weight of learning about another Black life in America lost. We cannot accept that in this country a mental health crisis ends in death. It makes the shock and grief and violence of yesterday’s shooting that much more painful, especially for a community that has already endured so much trauma. Walter Wallace’s life, like too many others’, was a Black life that mattered — to his mother, to his family, to his community, to all of us.”

Biden and Harris condemned the violence in Philadelphia following the shooting.

“At the same time, no amount of anger at the very real injustices in our society excuses violence. Attacking police officers and vandalizing small businesses, which are already struggling during a pandemic, does not bend the moral arc of the universe closer to justice. It hurts our fellow citizens. Looting is not a protest, it is a crime. It draws attention away from the real tragedy of a life cut short. As a nation, we are strong enough to both meet the challenges of real police reform, including implementing a national use of force standard, and to maintain peace and security in our communities. That must be our American mission. That is how we will deliver real justice. All Donald Trump does is fan the flames of division in our society. He is incapable of doing the real work to bring people together. We will. We are all praying for the entire Wallace family, and for our nation, that we may move toward healing.”

Demonstrations turned violent, injuring 30 police officers. Dozens of arrests were made as police reported vandalism and looting at local businesses.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

30 officers injured, dozens arrested after deadly police shooting sparks unrest across Philadelphia

Police sergeant suffers broken leg after being struck by pickup truck in West Philadelphia

Attorney, former police officer, Shaka Johnson discusses deadly police shooting in West Philadelphia

Philly police add security at headquarters amid violence

___

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest