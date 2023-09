An unknown victim was rushed to the hospital after a shooting erupted in Kensington early Monday morning.

Police say the "John Doe" was shot two times in the stomach on the 700 block of East Clearfield Street just before 3 a.m.

The man, believed to be 18 to 20 years old, is said to be in extremely critical condition.

No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests made as police investigate a motive.