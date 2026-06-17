John Wallace Bey: New details on man charged in deadly Wilmington hospital shooting

The Brief A 23-year-old former intern is in custody after a deadly shooting at Wilmington Hospital. Two 19-year-old men were shot, one died and the other is still recovering in the hospital. The suspect, John Wallace Bey, was denied bail and faces charges after being arrested in Philadelphia.



A former intern is now behind bars after a deadly shooting inside Wilmington Hospital, according to police. Two 19-year-old men were shot, one was killed and the other remains hospitalized. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old John Wallace Bey of New Castle, faced a judge today where charges were announced and bail was denied.

Heightened security and community reaction at Wilmington Hospital

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened inside Wilmington Hospital yesterday, leaving one 19-year-old man dead and another in critical but stable condition.

"I was a little bit nervous not really knowing what to expect," said Olan Stevenson, a hospital visitor. Stevenson described how his 73-year-old mother, a patient at the hospital, was frightened when SWAT officers entered her room with guns drawn. "She said that she was scared because SWAT came into her room and she was like guns were drawn and I almost had a heart attack," said Stevenson.

Stevenson said the hospital felt noticeably different today, with a calmer atmosphere but a clear sense of what had happened. "A little bit more calm but you could definitely feel in the air the realization of what actually happened the day before," said Stevenson.

Hospital staff response and impact

Stevenson was at the hospital when the shooting happened after 3:00 p.m. yesterday. He was on the first floor while his mother was on the fourth.

Stevenson praised hospital staff for helping everyone through the lockdown. He said some staff did not return to work today, opting for virtual visits instead. "For my mother's family practitioner, her particular department didn't show up. They did a virtual I guess a virtual visit today. So I know it impacted them as well. They didn't give the reason why but for most of the staff not being there you could pretty much guess what the reason was," said Stevenson.

Sources told FOX 29 that Bey was an intern at the hospital and had been let go that day. The suspected shooter was arrested in Philadelphia late last night.

Neighborhood reaction and next steps

Niesha Davis, a neighbor of the suspected shooter, said she recognized Bey from social media. "Just looking it up on the Facebook I saw a picture of him kind of tapped my husband and said oh my gosh, I think that’s our next-door neighbor," said Davis.

The shooting has left hospital staff, patients and the community shaken.

"It's really sad and unfortunately, we all are victims in this situation. Nobody wins," said Stevenson.

Bey's next court date is June 29 if he does not waive extradition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about a possible motive or further information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.