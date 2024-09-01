Johnny Gaudreau's widow pays heartbreaking tribute to 'perfect' NHL star: 'You are my forever'

article

The widow of Johnny Gaudreau thanked her husband for the "best years of my life," calling him the "absolute best dad in the world" after the NHL star's life was tragically cut short in a crash last week.

Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding bikes on the eve of their sister's wedding in New Jersey.

Following days of support from countless communities, athletes and fans, Meredith Gaudreau spoke out in several emotional social media posts.

"Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours," her first post began on Saturday.

She described her fallen husband as perfect, saying "Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."

Praising Johnny as the "absolute best dad in the world," Meredith dedicated a second post to the role he held in the lives of their young children.

"The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy."

A third post honored Johnny's special relationship with his brother Matthew, who Meredith said were "best friends" and each other's "biggest fans."

"John and Matty. U don’t hear one name without the other. Always side by side. Even in large group settings, u can find them hip to hip. John’s younger brother- but he looked up to Matty and relied on him for everythinggg. And Matty was always there. Absolute best friends and biggest fans of each other despite polar opposite personalities. Everyone wanted to be around them, including me. I would sit back and watch John genuinely love his time with his brother."

She thanked Matthew for being an "amazing uncle and godfather," promising to "return the honor" when his widow, Madeline, gives birth to the couple's first child, Tripp.

The tribute came to an end with a heartbreaking request, and promise, from Johnny's widow:

"I don’t think John could live a day without you so I’m comforted knowing you are of course together in heaven. Please continue to take care of John like you always have. I got Madeline and Tripp."